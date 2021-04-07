In the last trading session, 1,070,000,000 shares of the Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $102.23, and it changed around $1.63 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.41 Billion. U currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.94, offering almost -71.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.31% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.8 Million.

Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U): Trading Information

Instantly U has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $103.9 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.0827 over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $175. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Unity Software Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26% per year for the next five years.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.44% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 73.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.69%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.58% of the shares, which is about 43.3 Million shares worth $6.65 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 11.86% or 32.96 Million shares worth $5.06 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 4297673 shares worth $462.56 Million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $353.56 Million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.