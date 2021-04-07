In today’s recent session, 1,464,639 shares of the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.21 Billion. UBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.31, offering almost -1.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.09% since then. We note from UBS Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 Million.

UBS Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended UBS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. UBS Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS): Trading Information Today

Although UBS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.24 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0323 over the last five days. On the other hand, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBS is forecast to be at a low of $13.81 and a high of $20.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.5%. UBS Group AG earnings are expected to increase by 54.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.8% per year for the next five years.

UBS Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.37. It is important to note, however, that the 2.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.44% per year.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of UBS Group AG shares, and 51.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.23%. UBS Group AG stock is held by 862 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 171.14 Million shares worth $2.42 Billion.

UBS Group AG, with 4.17% or 160.83 Million shares worth $2.27 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 77467842 shares worth $1.09 Billion, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 50.84 Million shares worth around $594.29 Million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.