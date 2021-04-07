In the last trading session, 1,060,000,000 shares of the Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.05, and it changed around $0.65 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.03 Billion. UBER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.05, offering almost -10.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.07% since then. We note from Uber Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.36 Million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UBER as a Hold, whereas 31 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uber Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER): Trading Information

Instantly UBER has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.99 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0881 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBER is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) projections and forecasts

Uber Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +53.9 percent over the past six months and at a -60.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +68.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Uber Technologies, Inc. to make $3.7 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.54 Billion and $2.24 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.5%. Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 65.5% per year for the next five years.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.88% of Uber Technologies, Inc. shares, and 76.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.41%. Uber Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 1315 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 222.23 Million shares worth $11.33 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 6.56% or 122.01 Million shares worth $6.22 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 32261763 shares worth $1.65 Billion, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 19.41 Million shares worth around $989.69 Million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.