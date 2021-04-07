In today’s recent session, 14,809,923 shares of the The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around -$1.52 or -0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $758.98 Million. GEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.45, offering almost -146.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.11% since then. We note from The GEO Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 Million.

The GEO Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The GEO Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO): Trading Information Today

Although GEO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.94- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.2026 over the last five days. On the other hand, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.76 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 138.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +138.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 138.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) projections and forecasts

The GEO Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.28 percent over the past six months and at a -17.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -44.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -37.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.6%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.6%. The GEO Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -32.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividend Yield

The GEO Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 – May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1. It is important to note, however, that the 12.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.63% per year.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.36% of The GEO Group, Inc. shares, and 74.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.27%. The GEO Group, Inc. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.71% of the shares, which is about 20.27 Million shares worth $179.63 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.71% or 17.85 Million shares worth $158.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 7356293 shares worth $52.97 Million, making up 6.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 5.35 Million shares worth around $47.4 Million, which represents about 4.41% of the total shares outstanding.