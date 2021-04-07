In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 shares of the The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.78, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75 Billion. CC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.37, offering almost -2.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.57% since then. We note from The Chemours Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

The Chemours Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Chemours Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC): Trading Information

Although CC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.28 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0202 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CC is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Chemours Company (CC) projections and forecasts

The Chemours Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +34.42 percent over the past six months and at a 36.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -9.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 294.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Chemours Company to make $1.45 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.3 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36%. The Chemours Company earnings are expected to increase by 517.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.7% per year for the next five years.

CC Dividend Yield

The Chemours Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 – May 07, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1. It is important to note, however, that the 3.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.23% per year.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of The Chemours Company shares, and 77.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.05%. The Chemours Company stock is held by 548 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.29% of the shares, which is about 23.6 Million shares worth $585.03 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.22% or 15.23 Million shares worth $377.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4656568 shares worth $115.44 Million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.33 Million shares worth around $101.87 Million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.