In today’s recent session, 2,385,378 shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.12, and it changed around -$0.98 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.43 Billion. LUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.64, offering almost -2.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.4% since then. We note from Southwest Airlines Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.2 Million.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LUV as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.87 for the current quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV): Trading Information Today

Although LUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $64.64 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.0186 over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.11, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUV is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) projections and forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +65.38 percent over the past six months and at a -69.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 48.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1146.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.99 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. to make $3.25 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.23 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 222.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.7%. Southwest Airlines Co. earnings are expected to decrease by -229.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares, and 77.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.14%. Southwest Airlines Co. stock is held by 1286 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.04% of the shares, which is about 65.21 Million shares worth $3.04 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.73% or 51.59 Million shares worth $2.4 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 32955856 shares worth $1.54 Billion, making up 5.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.69 Million shares worth around $778.12 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.