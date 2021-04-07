In today’s recent session, 3,128,064 shares of the Mondelez International, Inc.(NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.67 Billion. MDLZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.23, offering almost -1.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.45% since then. We note from Mondelez International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 Million.

Mondelez International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MDLZ as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mondelez International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ): Trading Information Today

Although MDLZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $59.32 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0045 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDLZ is forecast to be at a low of $61 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) projections and forecasts

Mondelez International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.92 percent over the past six months and at a 11.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.01 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. to make $6.41 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.71 Billion and $5.91 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.1%. Mondelez International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -8.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.45% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MDLZ Dividend Yield

Mondelez International, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 – April 30, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.93% per year.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Mondelez International, Inc. shares, and 78.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.95%. Mondelez International, Inc. stock is held by 2157 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 108.53 Million shares worth $6.35 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.61% or 93.29 Million shares worth $5.45 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 40341295 shares worth $2.36 Billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 28.66 Million shares worth around $1.68 Billion, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.