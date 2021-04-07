In the last trading session, 11,325 shares of the Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.33 Million. ISIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.25, offering almost -92.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.47% since then. We note from Insignia Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.91 Million.

Insignia Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ISIG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Insignia Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG): Trading Information

Although ISIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.70- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.1259 over the last five days. On the other hand, Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 230.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISIG is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +230.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 230.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37%. Insignia Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.72% of Insignia Systems, Inc. shares, and 22.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.81%. Insignia Systems, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.5% of the shares, which is about 131.61 Thousand shares worth $773.79 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.82% or 66.99 Thousand shares worth $393.87 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 30844 shares worth $210.05 Thousand, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17.97 Thousand shares worth around $105.64 Thousand, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.