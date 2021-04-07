In the last trading session, 1,200,093 shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $277.6, and it changed around $10.27 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.82 Billion. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $323.39, offering almost -16.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.76% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA): Trading Information

Instantly CVNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $281.8 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.1162 over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.32 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $306.73, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $190 and a high of $420. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) projections and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +24.65 percent over the past six months and at a -11.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +44.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $2.05 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 72.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58%. Carvana Co. earnings are expected to decrease by -7.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.03% of Carvana Co. shares, and 113.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.55%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 542 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 8.61 Million shares worth $2.06 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.92% or 6.99 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2120822 shares worth $508.02 Million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 2Million shares worth around $523.44 Million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.