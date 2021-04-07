In today’s recent session, 2,733,044 shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.99, and it changed around -$0.33 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.01 Billion. RBLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.1, offering almost -11.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.78% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.2 Million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $85. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -256.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.