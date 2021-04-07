In the last trading session, 2,144,983 shares of the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.62, and it changed around $1.07 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.68 Billion. XM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.28, offering almost -75.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.99% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 948.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Qualtrics International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Biggest Investors

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 935359 shares worth $41.16 Million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Securities Trust-Growth Leaders Fund held roughly 651.85 Thousand shares worth around $28.68 Million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.