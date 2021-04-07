In today’s recent session, 10,553,487 shares of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:PT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.51 Million. PT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -126.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.18% since then. We note from Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 265.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT): Trading Information Today

Instantly PT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.58 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.1596 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 40.6 day(s).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.04% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares, and 0.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.48%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 66.63 Thousand shares worth $65.29 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.14% or 49.46 Thousand shares worth $48.46 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 7937 shares worth $11.11 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6.08 Thousand shares worth around $8.51 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.