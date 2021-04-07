In the last trading session, 1,050,000,000 shares of the Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.85, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27 Billion. OUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -125.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.69% since then. We note from Ouster, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 926.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Ouster, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OUST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 218.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +218.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 218.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ouster, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.