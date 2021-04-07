In the last trading session, 1,070,000,000 shares of the Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.93, and it changed around $1.77 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.67 Billion. OSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.31, offering almost -8.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.59% since then. We note from Oak Street Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 980.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Oak Street Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OSH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oak Street Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH): Trading Information

Instantly OSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $61.02 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.1581 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSH is forecast to be at a low of $52 and a high of $79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Oak Street Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -15.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.82% of Oak Street Health, Inc. shares, and 75.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 130.31%. Oak Street Health, Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with General Atlantic, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 31.6% of the shares, which is about 76.07 Million shares worth $4.65 Billion.

Newlight Partners LP, with 20.85% or 50.2 Million shares worth $3.07 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4320545 shares worth $264.24 Million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 2.75 Million shares worth around $145.83 Million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.