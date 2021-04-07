In today’s recent session, 1,376,244 shares of the NetEase, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTES) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.75, and it changed around -$3.52 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.56 Billion. NTES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.33, offering almost -29.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $64.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.12% since then. We note from NetEase, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.6 Million.

NetEase, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NTES as a Hold, whereas 32 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NetEase, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES): Trading Information Today

Although NTES has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $109.6 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0073 over the last five days. On the other hand, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) projections and forecasts

NetEase, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.39 percent over the past six months and at a 38.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -18.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.07 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect NetEase, Inc. to make $3.27 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.23 Billion and $2.78 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.7%. NetEase, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 701.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.84% per year for the next five years.

NTES Dividend Yield

NetEase, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 – May 21, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.78. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.2% per year.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of NetEase, Inc. shares, and 37.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.58%. NetEase, Inc. stock is held by 851 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.25% of the shares, which is about 22.48 Million shares worth $2.15 Billion.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 2.94% or 20.35 Million shares worth $1.95 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 5674576 shares worth $492.5 Million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.94 Million shares worth around $429.1 Million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.