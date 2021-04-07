In the last trading session, 1,545,319 shares of the MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $296.5, and it changed around $6.9 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.14 Billion. MDB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $428.96, offering almost -44.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $129.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.46% since then. We note from MongoDB, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.13 Million.

MongoDB, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MDB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MongoDB, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB): Trading Information

Instantly MDB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $299.1 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.147 over the last five days. On the other hand, MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $386.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDB is forecast to be at a low of $300 and a high of $445. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) projections and forecasts

MongoDB, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +26.54 percent over the past six months and at a 46.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -184.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -54.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.7%. MongoDB, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -44.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.34% of MongoDB, Inc. shares, and 87.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.85%. MongoDB, Inc. stock is held by 625 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.06% of the shares, which is about 7.38 Million shares worth $2.65 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.89% or 5.44 Million shares worth $1.95 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4750448 shares worth $1.71 Billion, making up 7.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.76 Million shares worth around $991.79 Million, which represents about 4.51% of the total shares outstanding.