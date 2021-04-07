In the last trading session, 1,010,000,000 shares of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.91, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57 Billion. MNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.21, offering almost -41.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.82% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 992.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

MINISO Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MNSO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.65% per year for the next five years.