In the last trading session, 3,180,000,000 shares of the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.38, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04 Billion. LBRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.74, offering almost -29.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.91% since then. We note from Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 891.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LBRT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT): Trading Information

Although LBRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.80 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0271 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.81, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBRT is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) projections and forecasts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +31.11 percent over the past six months and at a -62.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -766.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $485.21 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to make $528.69 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $472.34 Million and $98.77 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 435.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -357% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.1% per year for the next five years.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.63% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, and 44.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.16%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.15% of the shares, which is about 28.3 Million shares worth $291.82 Million.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 17.15% or 28.3 Million shares worth $291.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3661980 shares worth $44.02 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 3.43 Million shares worth around $35.37 Million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.