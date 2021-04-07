In the last trading session, 1,237,954 shares of the Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.87, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.32 Billion. SHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.38, offering almost -17.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.85% since then. We note from Sotera Health Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Sotera Health Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SHC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sotera Health Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHC is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sotera Health Company earnings are expected to decrease by -116.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.1% per year for the next five years.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of Sotera Health Company shares, and 87.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.63%. Sotera Health Company stock is held by 109 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 42.04% of the shares, which is about 118.93 Million shares worth $3.26 Billion.

GTCR, LLC, with 28.03% or 79.29 Million shares worth $2.18 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4705415 shares worth $129.12 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $36.51 Million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.