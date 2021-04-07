Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) projections and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.83 percent over the past six months and at a -119.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -666.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. to make $1.79 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.78 Billion and $98Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1730.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.7%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -163% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.25% per year for the next five years.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.2% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, and 39.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.9%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is held by 974 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 26.17 Million shares worth $1.56 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.55% or 19.52 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10756189 shares worth $641.07 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.58 Million shares worth around $392.24 Million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.