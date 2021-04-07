In the last trading session, 1,728,184 shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198Million. KXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -340.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.84% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 Million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KXIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN): Trading Information

Although KXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.3% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.67- on Tuesday, Mar 30 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.1032 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 804.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 224.14 day (s).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.65% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 1.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.93%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 17 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 254.6 Thousand shares worth $949.66 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.34% or 205.84 Thousand shares worth $767.77 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 64726 shares worth $218.13 Thousand, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31.87 Thousand shares worth around $107.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.