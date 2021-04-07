In the last trading session, 1,338,530 shares of the JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.53, and it changed around $3.91 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.28 Billion. YY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $148.88, offering almost -43.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.02% since then. We note from JOYY Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

JOYY Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YY as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JOYY Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY): Trading Information

Instantly YY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $105.3 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0913 over the last five days. On the other hand, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day (s).

JOYY Inc. (YY) projections and forecasts

JOYY Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +27.28 percent over the past six months and at a -108.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -94.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -86.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $596.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect JOYY Inc. to make $687.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.02 Billion and $756.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.4%. JOYY Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.67% per year for the next five years.

YY Dividend Yield

JOYY Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 – May 24, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.33. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of JOYY Inc. shares, and 76.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.22%. JOYY Inc. stock is held by 370 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.66% of the shares, which is about 4.88 Million shares worth $389.94 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.54% or 2.89 Million shares worth $231.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1363466 shares worth $109.05 Million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 827.28 Thousand shares worth around $75.6 Million, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.