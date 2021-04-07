In today’s recent session, 2,005,545 shares of the Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.99, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.14 Billion. VOD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.45, offering almost -2.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.54% since then. We note from Vodafone Group Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Vodafone Group Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VOD as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vodafone Group Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD): Trading Information Today

Instantly VOD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.16 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0202 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.66, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VOD is forecast to be at a low of $16.62 and a high of $33.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.1%. Vodafone Group Plc earnings are expected to increase by 80.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 29.9% per year for the next five years.

VOD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.43% per year.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Vodafone Group Plc shares, and 8.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.59%. Vodafone Group Plc stock is held by 606 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 36.98 Million shares worth $609.48 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.86% or 24.19 Million shares worth $398.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 10004932 shares worth $135.17 Million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund held roughly 6.88 Million shares worth around $118.01 Million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.