In the last trading session, 7,639,025 shares of the Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.33, and it changed around $0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.22 Billion. HST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.45, offering almost -6.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.72% since then. We note from Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.06 Million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended HST as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST): Trading Information

Instantly HST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.49 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0242 over the last five days. On the other hand, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.27 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HST is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $316.2 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to make $427.05 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.05 Billion and $103Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -69.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 314.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -182.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.4% per year for the next five years.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares, and 100.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.41%. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock is held by 752 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.67% of the shares, which is about 110.56 Million shares worth $1.62 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.86% or 76.58 Million shares worth $1.12 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 31076910 shares worth $325.69 Million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.05 Million shares worth around $293.31 Million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.