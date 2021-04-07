In the last trading session, 1,020,000,000 shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62 Billion. CIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -36.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.55% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 Million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $3.1 and a high of $3.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.5%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings are expected to decrease by -3.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CIG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 5.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.98% per year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 23.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.6%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 166 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 102.96 Million shares worth $296.52 Million.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd, with 1.13% or 11.4 Million shares worth $32.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 58833125 shares worth $124.14 Million, making up 5.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.51 Million shares worth around $4.59 Million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.