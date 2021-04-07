In the last trading session, 7,911,263 shares of the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.78, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.46 Billion. BPY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.27, offering almost -2.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.89% since then. We note from Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.46 Million.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BPY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY): Trading Information

Although BPY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.15 on Tuesday, Mar 30 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0122 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.73, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPY is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $18.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Brookfield Property Partners L.P. to make $1.42 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.09 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.6%. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -226.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BPY Dividend Yield

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.33. It is important to note, however, that the 7.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.96% per year.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, and 56.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.35%. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 27.19% of the shares, which is about 118.57 Million shares worth $1.72 Billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.61% or 20.11 Million shares worth $290.99 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Fds International Growth & Income Fd and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2830512 shares worth $40.96 Million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 1.9 Million shares worth around $27.49 Million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.