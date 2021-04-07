In today’s recent session, 1,930,178 shares of the Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.93 Million. HDSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.08, offering almost -8.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.94% since then. We note from Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 641.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HDSN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hudson Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.45, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -24.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HDSN is forecast to be at a low of $1.15 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -8.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) projections and forecasts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +53.57 percent over the past six months and at a -116.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +42.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.6 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. to make $51.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.35 Million and $47.68 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.5%. Hudson Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of Hudson Technologies, Inc. shares, and 34.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.11%. Hudson Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 4.19 Million shares worth $4.56 Million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with 8.4% or 3.64 Million shares worth $3.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2357585 shares worth $2.57 Million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 884.34 Thousand shares worth around $963.93 Thousand, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.