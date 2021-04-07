In the last trading session, 1,333,541 shares of the HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.46, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.93 Million. HTGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.8, offering almost -152.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.3 Million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HTGM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.02 for the current quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM): Trading Information

Although HTGM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.60- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0321 over the last five days. On the other hand, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 110.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTGM is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +174.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) projections and forecasts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.78 percent over the past six months and at a -28.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +15% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.69 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. to make $2.32 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.23 Million and $1.79 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.1%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.54% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. shares, and 29.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.46%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Cowen Prime Services LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.11% of the shares, which is about 441.92 Thousand shares worth $2.12 Million.

Samjo Capital, LLC, with 6.14% or 381.71 Thousand shares worth $1.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 45930 shares worth $220Thousand, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 34.9 Thousand shares worth around $167.17 Thousand, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.