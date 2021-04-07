In today’s recent session, 2,249,929 shares of the Gold Fields Limited(NYSE:GFI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.07, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.93 Billion. GFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.9, offering almost -47.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.38% since then. We note from Gold Fields Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.89 Million.

Gold Fields Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI): Trading Information Today

Although GFI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.41 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0833 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.98, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFI is forecast to be at a low of $9.58 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.7%. Gold Fields Limited earnings are expected to increase by 316% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GFI Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.31. It is important to note, however, that the 3.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.45% per year.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Gold Fields Limited shares, and 38.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.3%. Gold Fields Limited stock is held by 312 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.47% of the shares, which is about 92.96 Million shares worth $861.76 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.97% or 26.37 Million shares worth $244.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 50532407 shares worth $471.47 Million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 34.01 Million shares worth around $317.32 Million, which represents about 3.83% of the total shares outstanding.