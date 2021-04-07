In the last trading session, 1,141,556 shares of the Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.46, and it changed around -$0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64 Billion. GBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.69, offering almost -97.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.06% since then. We note from Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 816.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GBT as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.01 for the current quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT): Trading Information

Although GBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.48 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0684 over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.55 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 93.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GBT is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $138. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +225.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) projections and forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.51 percent over the past six months and at a -5.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +15.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.46 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. to make $47.56 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $14.12 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 207.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.5%. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.87% of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 108.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.49%. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 6.07 Million shares worth $262.73 Million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 9.6% or 5.97 Million shares worth $258.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1752895 shares worth $75.92 Million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.63 Million shares worth around $69.25 Million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.