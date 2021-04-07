In the last trading session, 3,160,000,000 shares of the Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $256.89 Million. GAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -84.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.83% since then. We note from Galiano Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 811.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU): Trading Information

Although GAU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.2 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0455 over the last five days. On the other hand, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day (s).

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.5%. Galiano Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 134.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Galiano Gold Inc. shares, and 43.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.3%. Galiano Gold Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Ruffer LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.04% of the shares, which is about 27.01 Million shares worth $30.53 Million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC, with 10.57% or 23.72 Million shares worth $26.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 9572375 shares worth $13.02 Million, making up 4.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 738.91 Thousand shares worth around $857.14 Thousand, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.