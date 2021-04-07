In today’s recent session, 789,740 shares of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.2, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.88 Million. WRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.92, offering almost -60% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.67% since then. We note from Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 508.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.79 Million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WRN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN): Trading Information Today

Although WRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.32 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.044 over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 401.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.95 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +108.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, and 14.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.8%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is held by 36 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.52% of the shares, which is about 7.5 Million shares worth $9.23 Million.

Claret Asset Management Corp, with 2.72% or 3.7 Million shares worth $4.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 7309100 shares worth $11.33 Million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $1.55 Million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.