Soligenix, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNGX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Soligenix, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX): Trading Information Today

Although SNGX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.62 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0403 over the last five days. On the other hand, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNGX is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) projections and forecasts

Soligenix, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.2 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +65.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. to make $600Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $925Million and $505Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Soligenix, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1% per year for the next five years.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Soligenix, Inc. shares, and 9.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.5%. Soligenix, Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 909.16 Thousand shares worth $1.16 Million.

Knoll Capital Management, L.P., with 1.97% or 787.83 Thousand shares worth $1.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 608979 shares worth $779.49 Thousand, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 219.7 Thousand shares worth around $281.22 Thousand, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.