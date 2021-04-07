Lloyds Banking Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LYG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG): Trading Information Today

Instantly LYG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.38- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0107 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 855.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 135.78 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYG is forecast to be at a low of $2.01 and a high of $2.88. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10%. Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by -64.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.3% per year for the next five years.

LYG Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, and 1.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.34%. Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is held by 250 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 42.54 Million shares worth $83.38 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.17% or 29.26 Million shares worth $57.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.