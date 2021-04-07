In today’s recent session, 2,919,051 shares of the Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.66, and it changed around -$1.64 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $385.73 Million. FIXX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.4, offering almost -153.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.78% since then. We note from Homology Medicines, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 322.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.28 Million.

Homology Medicines, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FIXX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Homology Medicines, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX): Trading Information Today

Although FIXX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.83- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.1751 over the last five days. On the other hand, Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 255.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIXX is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +383.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) projections and forecasts

Homology Medicines, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.07 percent over the past six months and at a 0.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $510Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. to make $440Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $570Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Homology Medicines, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -13.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -9.4% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.7% of Homology Medicines, Inc. shares, and 73.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.98%. Homology Medicines, Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with 5AM Venture Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 4.54 Million shares worth $51.21 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 6.82% or 3.44 Million shares worth $38.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1290541 shares worth $15.68 Million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 839.92 Thousand shares worth around $9.02 Million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.