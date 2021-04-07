In the last trading session, 3,160,000,000 shares of the E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33 Billion. ETWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.97, offering almost -14.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.03% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ETWO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO): Trading Information

Although ETWO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.64 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0513 over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.2 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETWO is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.22% of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. shares, and 44.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.35%. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.5% of the shares, which is about 4.67 Million shares worth $50.61 Million.

Alpine Global Management, LLC, with 1.47% or 2.76 Million shares worth $29.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 901109 shares worth $9.34 Million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 743.46 Thousand shares worth around $8.06 Million, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.