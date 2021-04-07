Fulgent Genetics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLGT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.98 for the current quarter.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT): Trading Information

Although FLGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $102.9 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still down -0.0523 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLGT is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $140. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) projections and forecasts

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +132.85 percent over the past six months and at a 37.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20033.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1552.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 87.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 89.2%. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.22% of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares, and 34.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.61%. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 1.98 Million shares worth $103.41 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.09% or 892.54 Thousand shares worth $46.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 877818 shares worth $88.89 Million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 375.19 Thousand shares worth around $19.55 Million, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.