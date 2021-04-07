In today’s recent session, 1,629,886 shares of the Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.73, and it changed around -$0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.51 Billion. EQNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.81, offering almost -5.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.29% since then. We note from Equinor ASA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 Million.

Equinor ASA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EQNR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Equinor ASA is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR): Trading Information Today

Although EQNR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.06 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0074 over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQNR is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $23.93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.6%. Equinor ASA earnings are expected to decrease by -404.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.8% per year for the next five years.

EQNR Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.89% per year.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Equinor ASA shares, and 6.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.01%. Equinor ASA stock is held by 277 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 12.55 Million shares worth $206.08 Million.

Earnest Partners LLC, with 0.21% or 6.69 Million shares worth $109.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1225300 shares worth $23.23 Million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund held roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $15.11 Million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.