In today’s recent session, 7,300,392 shares of the Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.92, and it changed around $2.01 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.92 Billion. NVST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -4.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.68% since then. We note from Envista Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Envista Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NVST as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST): Trading Information Today

Instantly NVST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.00 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.0524 over the last five days. On the other hand, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVST is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) projections and forecasts

Envista Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +66.5 percent over the past six months and at a 69.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +933.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $642.38 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation to make $669.49 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $547.2 Million and $362Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 84.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.2%. Envista Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -87.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.36% per year for the next five years.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares, and 113% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.27%. Envista Holdings Corporation stock is held by 374 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.54% of the shares, which is about 24.88 Million shares worth $839.11 Million.

Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC, with 8.9% or 14.24 Million shares worth $480.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 11974423 shares worth $403.9 Million, making up 7.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd held roughly 11.83 Million shares worth around $399.1 Million, which represents about 7.39% of the total shares outstanding.