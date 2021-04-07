In the last trading session, 519,631 shares of the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.33, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.24 Billion. DRVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.56, offering almost -40.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.9 Million.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DRVN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRVN is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -154.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.2% per year for the next five years.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Biggest Investors

JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1970124 shares worth $55.36 Million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $45.49 Million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.