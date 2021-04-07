In the last trading session, 1,047,073 shares of the Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $265, and it changed around $9.01 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.31 Billion. COUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $377.04, offering almost -42.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $127.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.8% since then. We note from Coupa Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended COUP as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP): Trading Information

Instantly COUP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $268.3 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.094 over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.13 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $333.95, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COUP is forecast to be at a low of $125 and a high of $413. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) projections and forecasts

Coupa Software Incorporated share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.54 percent over the past six months and at a -132.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -195% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -147.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.3%. Coupa Software Incorporated earnings are expected to decrease by -80.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.9% per year for the next five years.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares, and 104.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.82%. Coupa Software Incorporated stock is held by 707 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.71% of the shares, which is about 6.34 Million shares worth $2.15 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.6% or 6.26 Million shares worth $2.12 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1939219 shares worth $657.22 Million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $651.56 Million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.