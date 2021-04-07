In the last trading session, shares of the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.75, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55 Billion. CBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.46, offering almost -203.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.57% since then. We note from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CBD as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD): Trading Information

Although CBD has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.06- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.0069 over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBD is forecast to be at a low of $1.86 and a high of $18.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +217.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) projections and forecasts

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +69.5 percent over the past six months and at a -20.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -95.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.4%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao earnings are expected to increase by 439.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.3% per year for the next five years.

CBD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares, and 10.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.23%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock is held by 118 institutions, with Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3% of the shares, which is about 8.04 Million shares worth $115.19 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.54% or 4.14 Million shares worth $59.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1315907 shares worth $18.01 Million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio held roughly 900.93 Thousand shares worth around $12.33 Million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.