In the last trading session, 1,706,841 shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.3, and it changed around -$0.61 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.86 Billion. CD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.47, offering almost -68.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.51% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.21 Million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD): Trading Information

Although CD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.48 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0612 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -62.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 68 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.41% of the shares, which is about 12.11 Million shares worth $290.11 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.42% or 7.22 Million shares worth $172.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3693029 shares worth $88.48 Million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 2.22 Million shares worth around $36.89 Million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.