In the last trading session, 1,747,439 shares of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.5, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $467.21 Million. CPRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.19, offering almost -15.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36% since then. We note from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPRX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX): Trading Information

Although CPRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.73- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.0664 over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $32.7 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $29.14 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 134.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.97% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 66.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.21%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 10Million shares worth $33.4 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 7.74 Million shares worth $25.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 4290999 shares worth $16.69 Million, making up 4.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.3 Million shares worth around $11.01 Million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.