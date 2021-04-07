In the last trading session, 1,030,000,000 shares of the Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.99, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.14 Billion. EAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.33, offering almost -13.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.48% since then. We note from Brinker International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 648.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

Brinker International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended EAT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brinker International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT): Trading Information

Instantly EAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $73.75 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0073 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAT is forecast to be at a low of $56 and a high of $80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) projections and forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +58.38 percent over the past six months and at a 52.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -40.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 235.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $833.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. to make $928.37 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $860Million and $563.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27%. Brinker International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -84.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.43% per year for the next five years.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Brinker International, Inc. shares, and 105.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.06%. Brinker International, Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.48% of the shares, which is about 8.86 Million shares worth $501.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.68% or 4.86 Million shares worth $274.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2998884 shares worth $205.69 Million, making up 6.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 Million shares worth around $71.94 Million, which represents about 2.8% of the total shares outstanding.