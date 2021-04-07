In today’s recent session, 727,460 shares of the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been traded, and its beta is 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.68, and it changed around $6.9 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.67 Billion. BHVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.77, offering almost -38.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.37% since then. We note from Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 503.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 663.69 Million.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BHVN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.88 for the current quarter.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN): Trading Information Today

Instantly BHVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $74.61 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.1057 over the last five days. On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.09, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHVN is forecast to be at a low of $73 and a high of $125. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) projections and forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1.09 percent over the past six months and at a -18.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +6.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 304.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to make $52.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.15 Million and $7.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3063.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 580.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -19.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.27% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares, and 105.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.14%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. stock is held by 339 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 5.33 Million shares worth $456.92 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 7.51% or 4.65 Million shares worth $398.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4338080 shares worth $371.82 Million, making up 7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.68 Million shares worth around $229.86 Million, which represents about 4.33% of the total shares outstanding.