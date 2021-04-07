In the last trading session, 1,015,919 shares of the BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $370.16 Million. BDSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost -48.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.17% since then. We note from BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BDSI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 92.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDSI is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) projections and forecasts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.18 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 600% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.98 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. to make $42.98 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.28 Million and $36.58 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.5%. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 233.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. shares, and 74.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.16%. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.45% of the shares, which is about 9.53 Million shares worth $40.03 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.14% or 8.21 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2927129 shares worth $12.29 Million, making up 2.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.8 Million shares worth around $11.75 Million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.