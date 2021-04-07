In today’s recent session, 2,742,191 shares of the Atlantic Power Corporation(NYSE:AT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.99, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $266.44 Million. AT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -2.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.13% since then. We note from Atlantic Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

Atlantic Power Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Atlantic Power Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT): Trading Information Today

Instantly AT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.99- on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0548 over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.03, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AT is forecast to be at a low of $3.03 and a high of $3.03. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.6%. Atlantic Power Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 252.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.5% per year for the next five years.

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.27% of Atlantic Power Corporation shares, and 45.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.83%. Atlantic Power Corporation stock is held by 153 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.95% of the shares, which is about 7.09 Million shares worth $14.89 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 6.43% or 5.74 Million shares worth $12.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2980578 shares worth $6.26 Million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $5.8 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.