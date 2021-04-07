In today’s recent session, 5,441,962 shares of the AstraZeneca PLC(NASDAQ:AZN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.93, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.59 Billion. AZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.94, offering almost -32.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.45% since then. We note from AstraZeneca PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.07 Million.

AstraZeneca PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AZN as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AstraZeneca PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN): Trading Information Today

Although AZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $50.13 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0198 over the last five days. On the other hand, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 94.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.21, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZN is forecast to be at a low of $47.24 and a high of $83.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.22 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC to make $7.52 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.35 Billion and $6.28 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.7%. AstraZeneca PLC earnings are expected to increase by 137.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.5% per year for the next five years.

AZN Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.7% per year.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of AstraZeneca PLC shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.67%. AstraZeneca PLC stock is held by 907 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 50.11 Million shares worth $2.5 Billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 1.85% or 48.59 Million shares worth $2.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 27042568 shares worth $1.35 Billion, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 20.45 Million shares worth around $1.03 Billion, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.