In the last trading session, 1,254,136 shares of the SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.92, and it changed around $0.43 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.36 Million. SSSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.88, offering almost -6.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.74% since then. We note from SuRo Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 895.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 394.94 Million.

SuRo Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SSSS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SuRo Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS): Trading Information

Instantly SSSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.29 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.1424 over the last five days. On the other hand, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSSS is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $18.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) projections and forecasts

SuRo Capital Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +62 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +72% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -60.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.3%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.2%. SuRo Capital Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 233% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SSSS Dividend Yield

SuRo Capital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.7 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1. It is important to note, however, that the 6.7% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.2% of SuRo Capital Corp. shares, and 22.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.93%. SuRo Capital Corp. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Bulldog Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 512.51 Thousand shares worth $6.71 Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates, with 1.99% or 402.41 Thousand shares worth $5.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and Pax World Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 429034 shares worth $5.62 Million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pax World Small Cap Fund held roughly 350.29 Thousand shares worth around $4.59 Million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.